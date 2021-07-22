Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth about $7,680,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth about $1,593,000. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth about $3,840,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth about $640,000.

Shares of CMIIU opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

