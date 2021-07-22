Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.580-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. Matson has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Matson will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $166,375.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,426,657. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

