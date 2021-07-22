Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $320,200.00.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Matson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

