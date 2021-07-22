Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $712,258.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $712,258.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00375095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

