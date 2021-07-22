MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 73.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of MCFT opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

