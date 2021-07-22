Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 534,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $352.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.