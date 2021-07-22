Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3,228.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 373,232 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,095,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 570,299 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 478,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 408,765 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,560,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.