Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.30.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$3.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$731.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.18. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.04 and a 12-month high of C$3.61.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,750,032.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

