ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MAN traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.82. 577,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,507. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.46. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

