Man Group plc Sells 14,638 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,638 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 28,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.96.

Chevron stock opened at $99.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

