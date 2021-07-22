Man Group plc Reduces Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 97,390 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,689 shares of company stock valued at $31,204,095. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

