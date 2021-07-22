Man Group plc Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Penumbra worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $64,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after buying an additional 299,404 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 338.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 102,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 79,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $264.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.12.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

