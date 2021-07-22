Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,351 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,495,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,133. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZION. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

