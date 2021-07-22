Man Group plc Acquires 37,544 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALM opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.96 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CALM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

