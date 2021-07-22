MAG Silver Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAG. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on MAG Silver to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.94.

MAG opened at C$23.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.90. The company has a current ratio of 107.30, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$31.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 416.07.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total value of C$587,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,495,613.28. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total value of C$275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,018,420. Insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162 in the last ninety days.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

