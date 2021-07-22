MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report sales of $35.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.40 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $20.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $153.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $216.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $146.80 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

MGNX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,870. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $1,424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 666,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 295,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after acquiring an additional 558,377 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

