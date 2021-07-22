M.D.C. (MDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect M.D.C. to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

NYSE:MDC opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.