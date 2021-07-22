Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 241,649 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $14.55 on Thursday. WM Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

