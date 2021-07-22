Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 241,649 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ MAPS opened at $14.55 on Thursday. WM Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $29.50.
WM Technology Company Profile
See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.