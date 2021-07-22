LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. Equities research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

