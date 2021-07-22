Lossless (LSS) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $361,840.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00105220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00141279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,120.00 or 1.00045344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.