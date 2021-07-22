Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $42.63 Million Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.45% of AECOM worth $42,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AECOM by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

