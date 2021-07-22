Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $29.43 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,168 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $29,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $55,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,303,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,912. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

