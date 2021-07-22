Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $35,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $463.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $469.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

