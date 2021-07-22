Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,852 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.25% of AssetMark Financial worth $37,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after purchasing an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $10,865,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 185,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.64. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

