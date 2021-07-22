Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 353 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.33% of Floor & Decor worth $32,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

