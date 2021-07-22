Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0532 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Loom Network has a market cap of $53.18 million and $9.23 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.96 or 0.00831192 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars.

