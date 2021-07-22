LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 246.60 ($3.22). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 245.60 ($3.21), with a volume of 1,883,558 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 249 ($3.25).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 701.18. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

