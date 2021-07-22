Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 22,283 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,283 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $363.51. The company had a trading volume of 906,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,997,084. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $365.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

