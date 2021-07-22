Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $1.29 Million in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,132.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 309,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 295,664 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $779.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.