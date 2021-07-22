Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.74

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.98 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Equities analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

