Loki Trading Down 2.4% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,324.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,022.89 or 0.06258120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.77 or 0.01369793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00372631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00133710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.21 or 0.00613187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00383146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.00300687 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.