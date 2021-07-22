Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $23,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

