Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%.

LOB traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.19. 7,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.89. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $72.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

