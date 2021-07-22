Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) vs. Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Financial Contrast

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.6% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lithium Americas and Silver Bull Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 3 4 0 2.57 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithium Americas currently has a consensus target price of $20.32, suggesting a potential upside of 43.21%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -12.72% -8.00% Silver Bull Resources N/A -32.16% -29.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas and Silver Bull Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 351.42 -$36.23 million ($0.38) -37.34 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$2.23 million N/A N/A

Silver Bull Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lithium Americas.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.