Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.95 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share.

NYSE LAD traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $378.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,693. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $189.20 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.17.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

