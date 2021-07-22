Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NYSE:LAD traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.57. 431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.10. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $189.20 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.17.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

