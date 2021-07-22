Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2,146.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000225 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,889.67 or 0.99529389 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 732,617,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

