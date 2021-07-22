Liquity (LQTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $622,641.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. Liquity has a market cap of $25.82 million and approximately $622,641.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $3.45 or 0.00010732 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00103820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00141761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,009.78 or 0.99582487 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,485,685 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.