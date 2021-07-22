Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LGF-A opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

