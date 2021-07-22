LINKA (LINKA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $58,168.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.19 or 0.00860504 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

