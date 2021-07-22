Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after buying an additional 2,166,802 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 55.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 43,316 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

