Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,810,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,074,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after buying an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $174.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.47. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $130.49 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

