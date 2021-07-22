Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Up 20.1% in June

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,810,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 16,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.31.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $80,252,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $66,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

