Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $45.50. 1,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 288,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 38.6% during the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 372,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 60.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

