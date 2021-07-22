Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

LPTX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.