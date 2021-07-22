Lead Wallet Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $263,978.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00104100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00141110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,862.83 or 1.00157655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

