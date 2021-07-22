Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. Lawson Products has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $486.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

