Lattice Token (LTX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002441 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $22.36 million and $1.70 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00102513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00142591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,969.43 or 0.99983292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange

Lattice Token Coin Trading

