Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.26% from the stock’s previous close.

LVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.63. 607,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,530. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,292,000 after purchasing an additional 155,782 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $2,124,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.