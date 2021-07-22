Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.